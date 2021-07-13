Richton library giving out free lunches to kids for remainder of summer

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Forrest Regional Library in Richton is helping out the Perry County residents by providing free lunches to kids throughout the remainder of the summer.

Lunches are given out Tuesdays through Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library. Lunches are available for all kids in Perry County 18 years old or younger. They include many non-perishable food items such as crackers, beef jerky, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and more.

“Most of the kids get their lunches, mostly when they go to school, and when they’re out of school they are very limited especially if their parents work,” said library staff member Shannon Cooley. “It just really helps the kids and the adults that take care of them.”

The feeding program will be available up until Aug. 6, the start of the Richton school year.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.