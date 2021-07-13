Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Police respond to situation at gas station in Wisconsin

The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel...
The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel Center and at the Franksville Mobil station about 2 miles away.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin are responding to a situation at a gas station amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville, about 22 miles south of Milwaukee.

A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station’s gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.

We are currently involved in an active investigation at the Pilot Travel Stop and Franksville Mobile. Travel will be...

Posted by Village of Caledonia Police Department on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel Center and at the Franksville Mobil station about 2 miles away.

The tweet said: “There is no threat to the community,” but it gave no other details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Devonta Cagins
Shooting suspect charged with murder in Marion Co.
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
Brittany Ransom was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office in July...
Former Collins veterans home nurse sentenced for fraud
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
If anyone has information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, contact HPD at (601)...
4 Hub City businesses vandalized overnight, HPD searching for suspect

Latest News

A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
Tatanisha McAllister’s 8-year-old Yorkie, Chrissy, was swiped near the scene of a car crash....
‘I want my dog back:’ Woman searches for dog stolen at scene of car crash
Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire...
Wildfires threaten homes, land across 10 Western states
A spike in demand is part of the reason prices have risen.
Why prices are going up