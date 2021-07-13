Pine Belt can expect scattered T-storms through Wednesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off Tuesday morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid- 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low-80s Tuesday evening with lows in the low-70s.

Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible for your Wednesday, so keep the raincoats handy! Highs will be in the upper-80s.

Rain chances will go down by the middle of this week. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with a few pop-up showers possible. Highs will be in the low-90s with heat indices near 100 degrees with the humidity.

This weekend will be partly cloudy with a few pop-up storms possible. Highs will be in the low-90s.

Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will return early next week with highs in the low-90s.

