Petal High School baseball players gift gear to teen with cancer

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal community continues to rally around 13-year-old Max Fullen after his cancer diagnosis earlier this summer. From donations to prayers, everyone is pitching in.

Max was diagnosed with diffused gliomatosis cerebri, a rare form of brain cancer with no standard treatment.

Peyton Wedgeworth, a rising junior at Petal High School and baseball player, heard about Max’s diagnosis and said he had an idea.

“I found out he loved baseball, and I knew he wanted to play Petal High School baseball, of course, so I got with my buddies. I started off with giving him a baseball, but I knew that wasn’t enough and I knew he would love to have his own jersey like us and his own hat like us and a practice shirt. And I got him a baseball he’ll get to have forever…even if he never does get to play baseball,” Wedgeworth said.

Max said baseball is his favorite sport and that he wasn’t able to try out for the middle school team this summer, but he is determined to spend time playing the game.

Wedgeworth said being a part of a supportive team is important.

“We want him to feel just like we do,” Wedgeworth said. “We want to treat him just like he’s our own teammate. One of ours, one of us.”

Wedgeworth and some teammates got together and gave Max his own Petal baseball jersey, practice jersey and hat. The team even signed a baseball for Max.

“I was very excited and surprised because I didn’t know I was getting the stuff. At first, I didn’t even know they were all coming,” Max said.

Max plays second base and his favorite team is the Mississippi Braves.

Wedgeworth said he is happy he could get Max the gear and is going to keep looking out for ways the team can help Max.

“Of course I couldn’t get the whole team, but I got most of us and that’s what really mattered,” Wedgeworth said. “When I handed it to him and when I saw him, his face, his reaction, it meant a lot. Our team, we’re still going to pray for him, think about him and we love him like he’s one of us out on the field with us.”

Max’s family and friends are keeping the community updated on the the Facebook group Max Strong.

Starting on Wednesday, friends will be selling front license plates with a baseball design to support Max. There is also a Go Fund Me for medical bills.

