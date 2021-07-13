Perry County School District preparing to offer new classes, opportunities for students

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2021 school year is set to bring new opportunities to kids of all ages in Perry County.

For the younger kids, free intramural sports will be added for an extra-curricular activity. The goal is to get kids interested in sports, teach them enhanced motor skills and provide them a free outlet to sports in their area.

“I just hope that all the kids buy into the program, they come and they’re willing to learn and hopefully they can take something we bring to them with the sports, and it’ll carry them to junior high and high school,” said intramural sports coordinator Xavier Jones.

For the high school students, Perry Central is reinstating their driver’s education course and adding a choir class as well.

“We have a wide variety of multi-talented individuals in our schools and giving them the opportunity to have a platform to display their gifts and talents is going to be great,” said assistant superintendent Jasmine Smith. “It’s going to be phenomenal. We are excited to be able to offer those things to our students.”

With these additions, Perry Central School District feels they can compete with their neighboring school districts, while providing more of a intimate, one on one classroom environment.

