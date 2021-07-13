MSDH: Nearly 220 more added to list of new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday that nearly 220 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

Ten new deaths were recorded, with four falling between July 7 and July 11. Another six deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Aug. 23 and July 5.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 325,072 and 7,451, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,632 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 2,723 cases, 83 deaths

Forrest: 7,977 cases, 156 deaths

Jasper: 2,232 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 8,531 cases, 169 deaths

Lamar: 6,473 cases, 88 deaths

Marion: 2,736 cases, 80 deaths

Perry: 1,293 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,667 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also reported 312,956 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 2,064,160 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,000,991 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

To date, 2,911,438 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

