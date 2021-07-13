Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

MSDH: Nearly 220 more added to list of new COVID-19 cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 10 new deaths Tuesday related to COVID-19.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 10 new deaths Tuesday related to COVID-19.(WMTV)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday that nearly 220 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

MSDH said Tuesday 219 new coronavirus cases had been reported Tuesday.

Ten new deaths were recorded, with four falling between July 7 and July 11. Another six deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Aug. 23 and July 5.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 325,072 and 7,451, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,632 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 2,723 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 7,977 cases, 156 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,232 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,531 cases, 169 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,473 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,736 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,293 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,667 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also reported 312,956 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,064,160 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,000,991 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,911,438 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
Brittany Ransom was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office in July...
Former Collins veterans home nurse sentenced for fraud
Jeremy Devonta Cagins
Shooting suspect charged with murder in Marion Co.
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
If anyone has information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, contact HPD at (601)...
4 Hub City businesses vandalized overnight, HPD searching for suspect

Latest News

WDAM 7 meteorologist Patrick Bigbie delivers the lowdown on what the Pine Belt can expect over...
Pine Belt can expect scattered T-storms through Wednesday
Dobbs: 10 children on life support from delta variant
Morgan Freeman's Ground Zero Blues Club is set to open by next year in the Kress Live Building...
Morgan Freeman’s blues club set to help downtown Biloxi revitalization
6:30a.m. Sunrise Headlines 7/13
6:30a.m. Sunrise Headlines 7/13