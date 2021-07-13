Miss Hospitality contestants tour Hattiesburg, participate in service projects

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday morning, Miss Hospitality contestants climbed onto their bus and visited three spots in Hattiesburg to learn more about the city and participate in local service projects.

First, the contestants visited the Extra Table warehouse. After a tour, they donned hair nets and gloves to help pack rice bags of food for the hungry.

Anna Kate Wood is the first contestant from Stateline to compete for the title and was excited to be helping out at the nonprofit founded by Hub City restaurateur Robert St. John.

“I love Robert St. John’s restaurants,” Wood said. “Crescent City is my favorite. Those seafood crepes are my favorite, so I love to be here at Extra Table to be here and help out in Hattiesburg.”

The contestants then visited Main Street Books where they painted bowls for Empty Bowls charity. Empty Bowls is a charity that works to help feed local communities and raise money to combat world hunger.

“My favorite part was painting the bowls because it is something you can go and do whenever you can and really be helping the community,” said Addison-Blair Dyess, a contestant from Lamar County.

The tour ended with a trip to Forrest General Hospital, where contestants stuffed care packages for cancer patients.

Dyess said Miss Hospitality is her first pageant and she is enjoying the activities so far.

“I wouldn’t consider myself a pageant girl at all,” Dyess said. “I’m more like I’ll be in camo hunting, fishing outside, but this pageant is different. It’s about supporting Mississippi and promoting our state, and I love Mississippi so much. So I just felt like this was a pageant that I could be a part of because it’s more about how much you love and how much passion you have for your state more than, you know walking across the stage in a pretty dress.”

Wood echoed her excitement.

“My town has been so supportive,” Wood said. “I’m most excited to give my 90 second Mississippi speech to the judges on Friday.”

Wood said she is enjoying her time in the Hub City and has made many friends from across the state during the activities.

Organizers say the city tour is full of volunteer and service opportunities because that is the nature of Miss Hospitality.

“The title holder, that’s their job. It’s to go around Mississippi and promote and give their service to their state. So if you don’t enjoy that, then you’re not in the right place,” Dyess said.

The competition lasts Thursday through Saturday. You can find a detailed schedule and more interviews with contestants and the reigning Miss Hospitality here.

You can purchase tickets to the competition here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.