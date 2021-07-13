Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Lauren Rogers Museum of Art awarded grant from Mississippi Arts Commission

Money will be used to help fund educational art programs.
Money will be used to help fund educational art programs.(Source: WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Arts Commission has awarded a $24,000 grant to the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel.

The money will be used for general operating purposes as well as educational art programs throughout the year and purchasing supplies for special art events.

George Bassi, Executive Director of the museum, said he’s grateful to the Mississippi Arts Commission for its continued support.

“It helps us not only with our educational programs but also for our exhibitions and our festivals,” Bassi said. “When we do Heritage Arts Festival in the fall, our Spring Break Arts Festival, money from this grant goes to help us with supplies for all of these public festivals as well.”

The Mississippi legislature and the National Endowment of the Arts provide the money for these types of grants.

Starting in August, a new exhibit, Southern Photography, will be opening at the museum. The exhibit will include several pieces from photographers from around the Pine Belt.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
Brittany Ransom was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office in July...
Former Collins veterans home nurse sentenced for fraud
Jeremy Devonta Cagins
Shooting suspect charged with murder in Marion Co.
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
Marion County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
Woman charged in Marion Co. shooting

Latest News

The camp features presentations on leadership and careers and also involves some basic physical...
Hattiesburg museum hosts back-to-school boot camp
Photo of convenience store robbery suspect
Forrest Co. deputies working to identify armed robbery suspect
The Mississippi Department of Health officials Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Dr. Paul Byers.
Mississippi officials block COVID vaccine misinformation
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 10 new deaths Tuesday related to COVID-19.
MSDH: Nearly 220 more added to list of new COVID-19 cases