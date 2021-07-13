Lauren Rogers Museum of Art awarded grant from Mississippi Arts Commission

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Arts Commission has awarded a $24,000 grant to the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel.

The money will be used for general operating purposes as well as educational art programs throughout the year and purchasing supplies for special art events.

George Bassi, Executive Director of the museum, said he’s grateful to the Mississippi Arts Commission for its continued support.

“It helps us not only with our educational programs but also for our exhibitions and our festivals,” Bassi said. “When we do Heritage Arts Festival in the fall, our Spring Break Arts Festival, money from this grant goes to help us with supplies for all of these public festivals as well.”

The Mississippi legislature and the National Endowment of the Arts provide the money for these types of grants.

Starting in August, a new exhibit, Southern Photography, will be opening at the museum. The exhibit will include several pieces from photographers from around the Pine Belt.

