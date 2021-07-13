Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department seeking additional grant funds

Win Stuff
The Jones County Sheriff's Department seeks additional funds for DUI grant program.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking extra funds from a grant to combat drunk and impaired driving ahead of Labor Day.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has been utilizing funds from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety’s impaired driving grant since October 1, 2020, according to officials.

The department performs check points and saturation patrols to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road.

“Sheriff Joe Berlin has been very emphatic and specific in stating that we are going to do whatever it takes to help people go home at night, to save people’s lives,” said Lance Chancellor with JCSD.

The grant reimburses the department for 100% of overtime hours deputies complete while working things like check points and saturation patrols.

“Specifically to address problems with driving under the influence, whether drugs or alcohol, minor in possession of alcohol, and then also child endangerment DUI, which is one of the most egregious types that you will have,” Chancellor said. “Then also DUI assist... where we might be assisting another agency where we’ve identified a DUI driver and it’s in their primary jurisdiction and we just assist them with that.”

We’re told JCSD has made 106 DUI arrests since October 2020 by using grant funded overtime. According to Chancellor, that number does not include DUI arrests made by regular, on-duty personnel working normal shifts.

“Already that’s 106 opportunities for those people to get out there and kill or injure themselves or sadly someone else and their families. So, pulling those folks off the road… that’s a big deal,” Chancellor said.

Now, the department is seeking an additional $20,000 to use through the end of September. Once approved, that’ll bring the total amount of grant funds to $100,000.

“You’ll see a lot of Jones County Sheriff’s Department presence especially during the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Labor Day enforcement campaign,” Chancellor said.

As we inch closer to Labor Day, JCSD officials are reminding drivers to think before they get behind the wheel.

“Enjoy yourselves, but do so responsibly,” Chancellor said. “Please do not drink and drive, do not use drugs, whether they’re illegal or whether they’re prescription and might cause you an impairment in your driving ability.”

According to Chancellor, JCSD is waiting on final approval from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety for the extra funds.

