Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - An evening out turned to chaos for patrons at Buffalo Wild Wings in Flowood this weekend - and customers in the eatery captured the chaos on their cell phones.

“We were just there to watch the fight on TV and we got to see, like, three more,” said Kylee Edwards.

The Jackson resident and two friends went to Buffalo Wild Wings on Mackensie Lane Saturday night to watch the UFC fight, but the action moved from the TV screen to the restaurant when an all-out brawl erupted.

“My friend looked at me and he was like, ‘Hey, those people are about to start fighting.’ I didn’t know what he was talking about,” said Edwards. “I thought he was talking about the TV and then a guy punches this guy and he goes to get the manager, and then a few minutes later these girls start fighting. That’s when I started videoing.”

Caption

It was around 11 o’clock when fists started flying. Chairs were overturned. Edwards said three fights broke out in the chaos.

“It was, like, right in front of us. They started fighting,” said Edwards. “We had to get up from our table and, like, kinda scoot over a little bit. It was unexpected. We thought it was pretty funny.”

The Holmes Community College student posted the brawl on social media. The 19-year-old said Flowood Police, the fire department and an ambulance arrived at the scene.

Flowood Police charged Robert Guillory and James Nichols with public drunk and disobeying a police officer. Lacey Nichols, Ricki Blailock and Jeffery Miller were charged with disturbance in a public place.

Buffalo Wild Wings ownership has not responded to a request for comment.

“It was kinda crazy in there,” added Edwards. “It was unexpected. I didn’t think that was gonna happen.”

She was not injured and said the fights won’t deter her from returning to the restaurant.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, contact HPD at (601)...
4 Hub City businesses vandalized overnight, HPD searching for suspect
Jeremy Devonta Cagins
Shooting suspect charged with murder in Marion Co.
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
The four McGee sisters: Shannon, Regen, Cory, Devin
Many miles to Tokyo - Cory McGee’s journey to the Olympics
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself

Latest News

There is a 60% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.
Scattered thunderstorms expected in Pine Belt over next few days
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
The competition will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
Miss Hospitality contestants arrive in Hub City ahead of competition
This raises the total number of firefighters in the LFD to 57.
firefighter