Hattiesburg museum hosts back-to-school boot camp

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg museum is hosting a summer camp for boys that’s using current and retired military personnel to help get them ready for a new school year.

The annual Needham Jones Boot Camp is underway at the African-American Military History Museum.

It’s free for male students ages 12-15.

The camp features presentations on leadership and careers and also involves some basic physical fitness exercises.

The camp is being held Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and Monday-Wednesday of next week.

It began in 2014, but was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

