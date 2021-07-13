Win Stuff
Hattiesburg museum hosts back-to-school boot camp

The camp features presentations on leadership and careers and also involves some basic physical...
The camp features presentations on leadership and careers and also involves some basic physical fitness exercises.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg museum is hosting a summer camp for boys that’s using current and retired military personnel to help get them ready for a new school year.

The annual Needham Jones Boot Camp is underway at the African-American Military History Museum.

It’s free for male students ages 12-15.

The camp features presentations on leadership and careers and also involves some basic physical fitness exercises.

The camp is being held Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and Monday-Wednesday of next week.

It began in 2014, but was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

