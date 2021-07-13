Win Stuff
Forrest Co. deputies working to identify armed robbery suspect

Photo of convenience store robbery suspect
Photo of convenience store robbery suspect(Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County convenience store was robbed early Monday morning. Now, deputies are asking for hep from the public identifying the suspect.

Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the Circle K on U.S. Highway 49 in Brooklyn was robbed just after midnight.

Deputies said after the robbery, the suspect left the scene in a “small, silver-colored vehicle” driving northbound on the highway.

SEEKING INFORMATION CONCERNING ARMED ROBBERY AT BROOKLYN, MS - CIRCLE K Shortly before midnight on Monday, July 12, a...

Posted by Forrest County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information on the crime is asked to call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

