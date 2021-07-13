Win Stuff
Federal SNAP funds pumped $550M into Miss. economy in six months

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal funds are helping the state’s economy.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP added $550,129,035 into the state’s economy, Mississippi Department of Human Services says.

And that’s just during the first half of 2021, the agency says.

It’s about a 14% increase over the same period in 2020.

SNAP disbursements are federal dollars that go straight into the economy.

