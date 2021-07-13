Win Stuff
Author Curtis Wilkie holds book signing for ‘When Evil Lived in Laurel’

By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi native and author Curtis Wilkie held a meet-and-greet book signing in at Main Street Books in Hattiesburg Monday night for his new book, “When Evil Lived in Laurel: The White Knights and the Murder of Vernon Dahmer.”

Mississippians packed out the bookstore to meet Wilkie, taking pictures and getting their books signed.

After signing books, Wilkie held a question and answer session.

All guests were treated with refreshments at the end of the meeting.

“It always makes you feel good as a writer. I have certainly been to plenty of signings where I have had next to nobody show up so. It’s always good to see people come out,” Wilkie said “It’s not so much that they want to see me, I think they’re interested in the story.”

