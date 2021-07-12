Win Stuff
Woman charged in Marion Co. shooting

Marion County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is behind bars in Marion County accused of shooting a man during a domestic dispute over the weekend.

Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Saturday just before 6 p.m. at a home on Brumfield Cut Off in Foxworth.

Responding deputies found a man had been shot in the leg, and he was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators identified the shooting suspect as 23-year-old Hannah Skylor Dours, of Foxworth. Dours was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

