Woman charged in Marion Co. shooting

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is behind bars in Marion County accused of shooting a man during a domestic dispute over the weekend.

Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Saturday just before 6 p.m. at a home on Brumfield Cut Off in Foxworth.

Responding deputies found a man had been shot in the leg, and he was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators identified the shooting suspect as 23-year-old Hannah Skylor Dours, of Foxworth. Dours was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.