Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Wet summer affecting small businesses throughout the Pine Belt

Raising water levels can make for dangerous river conditions and muddy terrain, deterring...
Raising water levels can make for dangerous river conditions and muddy terrain, deterring canoers and campers in rural areas of Mississippi.(wdam)
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The rain continues to fall, and the forecast does not look like it is getting dry any time soon.

As much as we need rain for plant lives and things of that nature, the copious amounts of rain in the Pine Belt this summer has led to some unfortunate circumstances.

Raising water levels can make for dangerous river conditions and muddy terrain, deterring canoers and campers in rural areas of Mississippi.

“During these summer months, canoers and campers are probably 60-70% of my business and we just don’t have that this year,” said Janice Country Store Owner Wil Phenice. “If all I had was that store, if that’s how I made my living, just that store, the store would be closed right now.”

Phenice said he has also had families from as far as New York come into his business and say that they were deterred from a canoeing site for rough conditions as well.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson police rule 1-year-old’s death a homicide after toddler accidentally shot by teen
Jackson police rule 1-year-old’s death a homicide after toddler accidentally shot by teen
Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health are teaming to give away $15,000 between six people who...
Hattiesburg Clinic, Forrest Health launch $2,500 giveaway
Linda Busby, 74, receives a vaccination card after receiving a shot of the Johnson & Johnson...
Miss. health officials recommend everyone 65+ avoid indoor mass gatherings
The four McGee sisters: Shannon, Regen, Cory, Devin
Many miles to Tokyo - Cory McGee’s journey to the Olympics
If anyone has information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, contact HPD at (601)...
4 Hub City businesses vandalized overnight, HPD searching for suspect

Latest News

The ladies all gathered at the Saenger Theater for orientation, where their week was laid out...
Miss Hospitality contestants arrive in Hattiesburg for competition week
5pm Headlines 07/11/2021
5pm Headlines 07/11/2021
If anyone has information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, contact HPD at (601)...
4 Hub City businesses vandalized overnight, HPD searching for suspect
Michael David Wheeler, 49, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement...
Police: Biloxi man arrested after shooting at two officers