Wet summer affecting small businesses throughout the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The rain continues to fall, and the forecast does not look like it is getting dry any time soon.

As much as we need rain for plant lives and things of that nature, the copious amounts of rain in the Pine Belt this summer has led to some unfortunate circumstances.

Raising water levels can make for dangerous river conditions and muddy terrain, deterring canoers and campers in rural areas of Mississippi.

“During these summer months, canoers and campers are probably 60-70% of my business and we just don’t have that this year,” said Janice Country Store Owner Wil Phenice. “If all I had was that store, if that’s how I made my living, just that store, the store would be closed right now.”

Phenice said he has also had families from as far as New York come into his business and say that they were deterred from a canoeing site for rough conditions as well.

