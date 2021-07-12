Win Stuff
USM standout Trimble goes to Orioles early in MLB draft

4 Mississippi collegiate players taken in amateur draft before start of 3rd round
University of Southern Mississippi center fielder Reed Trimble was the 1st Golden Eagle taken...
University of Southern Mississippi center fielder Reed Trimble was the 1st Golden Eagle taken when the 2021 MLB amateur draft opened Monday.(University of Southern Mississippi)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ University of Southern Mississippi freshman outfielder Reed Trimble was considered most likely to be the first Golden Eagle to hear his name called this week during the 2021 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

Trimble did not have to wait long, becoming the third Golden Eagle in the last four years to be drafted before the start of the third round.

Trimble was taken by the Baltimore Orioles early Monday afternoon as a ‘sandwich’ selection between the second and third rounds.

Most scouting services had pegged the 21-year-old as a five-tool prospect, with many projecting him among the top 150 or so players in the draft.

Instead, the Orioles apparently thought much more highly of Trimble’s potential, making him the 65th overall pick.

Situated in Competitive Balance Round B, the slot had an estimated value of $1.03 million, according to MLB.com.

A 6-foot, 180-pound switch-hitter, the 21-year-old Trimble hit .345 with 17 home runs and tied for the national lead with 72 RBIs.

Trimble also had pizzaz to go with his pop, stealing 12 bases in 14 attempts and making a batbag full of highlight-reel defensive plays in center field.

Prior to the draft, Trimble had indicated that he was open to returning to USM, but that was when he was projected deeper into the draft with a significantly smaller signing slot.

Trimble joins former USM outfielder Matt Wallner and pitcher Nick Sandlin as recent high draft picks.

Sandlin was a second-round pick of the Cleveland Indians in 2018 and Wallner a first-round selection of the Minnesota Twins in 2019.

Trimble also became the fourth Golden Eagle to be drafted by the Orioles, joining Tommy Davis (2nd round, 1994), Bob McCrory (4th round, 2003) and Scott Copeland (21st round, 2010).

Three of the top arms in the Mississippi collegiate ranks were selected before Trimble Monday, with two taken among the top 20 picks.

Mississippi State University right-hander Will Bednar was taken 14th overall by the San Francisco Giants, with University of Mississippi right-hander Gunnar Hoglund coming off the board five picks later to the Toronto Blue Jays at No. 19 overall.

Ole Miss left-hander Doug Nikhazy was taken in the second round by the Indians with the 58th overall pick.

