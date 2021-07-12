Shooting suspect charged with murder in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect has been charged with murder following a shooting that claimed the life of one man in Marion County on Friday, July 9.

Jeremy Devonta Cagins, 28, turned himself in to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Officials with the sheriff’s office identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Tommy Daquan Burton, of Columbia.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Friday at a home on Gates Road.

The sheriff’s office said Burton was rushed to a hospital after deputies got to the scene, but he did not survive. Burton was pronounced dead at Marion General Hospital.

Investigators identified Cagins as a person of interest in the shooting, and he was charged after surrendering to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 601-736-5051.

