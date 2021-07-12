Win Stuff
Several people escape from weekend house fire in Laurel

The Laurel Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday on Victoria Avenue.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department responded to a house fire on Victoria Avenue over the weekend.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible coming from a bedroom near the front of the house.

Fire officials say several people were in the home at the time of the fire but managed to safely escape with no injuries being reported.

The house received significant damage from the smoke and fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

