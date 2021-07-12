Several people escape from weekend house fire in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department responded to a house fire on Victoria Avenue over the weekend.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible coming from a bedroom near the front of the house.

Fire officials say several people were in the home at the time of the fire but managed to safely escape with no injuries being reported.

The house received significant damage from the smoke and fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.