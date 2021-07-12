PCSO: Man arrested after shooting inside Perry County home

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from other agencies, made an arrest Sunday after a man started shooting inside a home off of Travis Cooley Road.

Michael A. Martin, 34, was charged with aggravated domestic violence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Deputies responded to the home after receiving a 911 call and were told at the scene by Martin’s father that he had started shooting a handgun inside the home, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

The father was able to flee the home, but he told deputies he could not locate his wife inside and that his granddaughter was inside.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in for assistance and were able to make contact with Martin after about two and a half hours. Martin was taken into custody without incident.

The mother had exited the home prior to that, and the daughter was found safe inside.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Richton Police Department, Beaumont Police Department, Perry County Constable Guy Harvison, Perry County Emergency Director Colby Prine, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Wildlife Game and Fish and local citizens for their assistance.

