MSDH: Nearly 800 new cases of COVID-19 reported over 3-day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health said Monday that nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases had been reported over the weekend.

MSDH said Monday 796 new coronavirus cases and two deaths had been reported between July 9 and July 11

One death occurred July 9. The other was found om July 4 during a review death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 324,853 and 7,441, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,614 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 2,720 cases, 83 deaths

Forrest: 7,974 cases, 156 deaths

Jasper: 2,231 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 8,529 cases, 169 deaths

Lamar: 6,466 cases, 88 deaths

Marion: 2,735 cases, 80 deaths

Perry: 1,293 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,666 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also reported 312,956 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,055,245 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 996,508 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,936,489 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

