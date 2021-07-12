Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Miss Hospitality contestants arrive in Hub City ahead of competition

Contestants preparing to compete for the crown.
Contestants preparing to compete for the crown.(mia monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality contestants arrived in Hattiesburg Sunday ahead of the 2021 competition.

After last year’s partially virtual pageant, this year’s competition is back in full effect for a week jam-packed with events and activities.

“So it’s really good to see everyone’s smiles with no mask and to experience the whole week, get to know each other and make good memories for the rest of our lives,” said reigning Miss Hospitality McKay Lee Bray.

Bray will be passing her crown down to the winner Saturday night. She said it will be a very bittersweet moment her.

“I’m very excited for the next girl who gets crowed because, it does, it goes by very fast. So my advice to them was cherish and live in the right here, right now because it’s gone before you know it,” Bray said.

Bay Springs’ own Dalakin Crawford is taking Bray’s advice to heart.

“When we leave, we’ll all have the memories,” Crawford said. “So regardless of who wins, we’ll all leave with something. So we’re just going to enjoy the moment.”

Jones County’s Rivers Johnson is one person who is taking full advantage of the moment, especially because this is her first pageant.

“I’ve actually never done a pageant before,” Johnson said. “This is my first time, and I really didn’t do it to do the pageantry portion of it. I wanted to make connections, meet new people and really grow as a person overall.”

The competition is divided up into three separate nights on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. You can view the schedule below:

Thursday

  • Preliminary Competition Night #1 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the historic Saenger Theater. Group A will compete in 20 second commercial and evening gown.

Friday

  • Autograph Party at Turtle Creek Mall from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Ulta/Chuck E. Cheese entrance). Meet the 2021 contestants, their little misses and the 2020 Mississippi Miss Hospitality McKay Lee Bray. This is a public and free event.
  • Preliminary Competition Night #2 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the historic Saenger Theater. Group B will compete in 20 second commercial and evening gown. Preliminary awards announced and top 3 Mississippi speech, top ad sales, social media challenge and winner and most photogenic.

Saturday

  • Farewell Brunch from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Thad Cochran Center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Presentations by reigning Miss Hospitality McKay Lee Bray and top 3 Mississippi speech winners.
  • Final night of competition from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Historic Saenger Theater. Awards announced: Spirit of Miss Hospitality (voted by contestants), top 10, top 5 and 2021 Mississippi Hospitality winner.

You can purchase tickets to the competition here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, contact HPD at (601)...
4 Hub City businesses vandalized overnight, HPD searching for suspect
Jeremy Devonta Cagins
Shooting suspect charged with murder in Marion Co.
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
The four McGee sisters: Shannon, Regen, Cory, Devin
Many miles to Tokyo - Cory McGee’s journey to the Olympics
Raising water levels can make for dangerous river conditions and muddy terrain, deterring...
Wet summer affecting small businesses throughout the Pine Belt

Latest News

The Laurel Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday on Victoria Avenue.
Several people escape from weekend house fire in Laurel
A promotions and swearing-in ceremony was held in the city's council chambers on Monday, July...
Laurel Fire Department holds promotions and swearing-in ceremony
Brittany Ransom was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office in July...
Former Collins veterans home nurse sentenced for fraud
Marion County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
Woman charged in Marion Co. shooting
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself