MBI: Searching for vehicle in shooting on I-20 in broad daylight
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEWTON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help with a shooting investigation on I-20.
The incident happened Sunday around 3 p.m. near the town of Lake in Newton County.
MBI is looking for a white 2007-2009 model Toyota Camry with black rims and a black grille.
Investigators say that vehicle was traveling westbound on I-20 when someone inside the Camry fired multiple gunshots into another vehicle.
If you have any information on where that vehicle is, contact MBI or Mississippi Highway Patrol at 601-512-0508.
