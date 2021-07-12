MBI: Searching for vehicle in shooting on I-20 in broad daylight

Win Stuff
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEWTON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help with a shooting investigation on I-20.

The incident happened Sunday around 3 p.m. near the town of Lake in Newton County.

MBI is looking for a white 2007-2009 model Toyota Camry with black rims and a black grille.

Investigators say that vehicle was traveling westbound on I-20 when someone inside the Camry fired multiple gunshots into another vehicle.

If you have any information on where that vehicle is, contact MBI or Mississippi Highway Patrol at 601-512-0508.

