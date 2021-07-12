Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Less than 1% of fully vaccinated Mississippians have contracted COVID-19

(Prisma Health)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 642 fully vaccinated people in the Magnolia State have contracted COVID-19, state health officials say.

Mississippi State Department of Health identifies these as breakthrough cases.

That’s exactly .06% of the total number of 996,508 Mississippians who are fully vaccinated as of July 9.

MSDH did not specify how many of those individuals had severe symptoms of the virus, but state health leaders maintain that both doses of the vaccine are needed for better protection against the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were 94% effective against COVID-19 hospitalization among fully vaccinated adults and 64% effective among partially vaccinated adults aged 65 and older.

MSDH says 90% of all deaths and 95% of all cases and hospitalizations are in unvaccinated individuals.

Vaccination Status of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths
Vaccination Status of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths(MSDH)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, contact HPD at (601)...
4 Hub City businesses vandalized overnight, HPD searching for suspect
The four McGee sisters: Shannon, Regen, Cory, Devin
Many miles to Tokyo - Cory McGee’s journey to the Olympics
Michael David Wheeler, 49, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement...
Police: Biloxi man arrested after shooting at two officers
Raising water levels can make for dangerous river conditions and muddy terrain, deterring...
Wet summer affecting small businesses throughout the Pine Belt
18-year-old shot multiple times on Flag Chapel Road in Jackson

Latest News

‘Delta surge in action’: Dobbs encourages Mississippians to get fully vaccinated
Pfizer thinks a booster for its COVID-19 vaccine might be necessary, something they're set to...
COVID-19: Will we need vaccine boosters?
Rosie Jackson (center) and Clancy Sanford (top right) speak to Covington County supervisors...
Covington hospital, concerned residents, planning to host community vaccination drives
Congressman Bennie Thompson says Mississippi not taking full advantage of FEMA vaccine-support...
Congressman Bennie Thompson says Mississippi not taking full advantage of FEMA vaccine-support funds