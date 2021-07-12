Laurel Fire Department holds promotions and swearing-in ceremony

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department held promotions and swearing-in ceremonies in the council chambers of city hall Monday.

Five current members of the department received promotions, while seven new recruits were sworn in as Laurel firefighters.

Having completed their training at the fire academy in Jackson, the new hires will take up their positions at one of five fire stations inside the city.

Chief Leo Brown said he’s excited for those who’ve worked hard for their promotions and also for the new recruits who are just starting their careers as firefighters.

“They’re young. They range in age from 18 to 23. They’re full of energy, and they love the city they’re working for, so it was a good day. This is one of the rewards of the job when you can recognize the guys for the hard work they’ve done and you’re welcoming new guys that want to come in and be part of the family,” Chief Brown said.

Receiving promotions were:

Captain Joseph Purvis is promoted to Battalion Chief of Training.

Lieutenant Robert Armond, Station #6, B-Shift; promoted to Captain.

Lieutenant Antonio Mosely, Station #1, B-Shift; promoted to Captain.

Firefighter Cardis Pearson, Station #5, B-Shift; promoted to Lieutenant.

Firefighter Joshua Parker, Station #2, B-Shift; promoted to Lieutenant.

New hires include:

Firefighter Tommy Parker, B-Shift.

Firefighter Coleman Picket, A-Shift.

Firefighter Travis Runyan, A-Shift.

Firefighter Alandis Jones, B-Sift.

Firefighter Eddie Henderson, B-Shift.

Firefighter Jarett Stephens, B-Shift.

Firefighter Mason Roberts, A-Shift.

This raises the total number of firefighters in the LFD to 57. There are still six positions open, and recruiting might start as early as August.

The starting salary for Laurel firemen is around $32,000. Anyone interested in applying for a position with the department can pick up an application at city hall.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.