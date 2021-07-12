Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Laurel Fire Department holds promotions and swearing-in ceremony

A special ceremony was held in the council chambers of city hall, increasing the number of LFD firefighters to 57.
A promotions and swearing-in ceremony was held in the city's council chambers on Monday, July...
A promotions and swearing-in ceremony was held in the city's council chambers on Monday, July 12th, 2021.(Source: WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department held promotions and swearing-in ceremonies in the council chambers of city hall Monday.

Five current members of the department received promotions, while seven new recruits were sworn in as Laurel firefighters.

Having completed their training at the fire academy in Jackson, the new hires will take up their positions at one of five fire stations inside the city.

Chief Leo Brown said he’s excited for those who’ve worked hard for their promotions and also for the new recruits who are just starting their careers as firefighters.

“They’re young. They range in age from 18 to 23. They’re full of energy, and they love the city they’re working for, so it was a good day. This is one of the rewards of the job when you can recognize the guys for the hard work they’ve done and you’re welcoming new guys that want to come in and be part of the family,” Chief Brown said.

Receiving promotions were:

Captain Joseph Purvis is promoted to Battalion Chief of Training.

  • Lieutenant Robert Armond, Station #6, B-Shift; promoted to Captain.
  • Lieutenant Antonio Mosely, Station #1, B-Shift; promoted to Captain.
  • Firefighter Cardis Pearson, Station #5, B-Shift; promoted to Lieutenant.
  • Firefighter Joshua Parker, Station #2, B-Shift; promoted to Lieutenant.

New hires include:

  • Firefighter Tommy Parker, B-Shift.
  • Firefighter Coleman Picket, A-Shift.
  • Firefighter Travis Runyan, A-Shift.
  • Firefighter Alandis Jones, B-Sift.
  • Firefighter Eddie Henderson, B-Shift.
  • Firefighter Jarett Stephens, B-Shift.
  • Firefighter Mason Roberts, A-Shift.

This raises the total number of firefighters in the LFD to 57. There are still six positions open, and recruiting might start as early as August.

The starting salary for Laurel firemen is around $32,000. Anyone interested in applying for a position with the department can pick up an application at city hall.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, contact HPD at (601)...
4 Hub City businesses vandalized overnight, HPD searching for suspect
Jeremy Devonta Cagins
Shooting suspect charged with murder in Marion Co.
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
The four McGee sisters: Shannon, Regen, Cory, Devin
Many miles to Tokyo - Cory McGee’s journey to the Olympics
Raising water levels can make for dangerous river conditions and muddy terrain, deterring...
Wet summer affecting small businesses throughout the Pine Belt

Latest News

The Laurel Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday on Victoria Avenue.
Several people escape from weekend house fire in Laurel
Brittany Ransom was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office in July...
Former Collins veterans home nurse sentenced for fraud
Marion County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
Woman charged in Marion Co. shooting
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself