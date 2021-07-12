Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Former Collins veterans home nurse sentenced for fraud

Brittany Ransom was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office in July...
Brittany Ransom was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office in July 2019.(State Auditor Shad White)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A former nurse at the State Veterans Home in Collins who was indicted for embezzlement in 2019 was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to fraud.

Covington County Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey sentenced Brittany Ransom to five years of probation and ordered her to repay over $13,000 to taxpayers and court costs and fees, according to the State Auditor’s office.

Ransom was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office in July 2019 after she was indicted for submitting fraudulent timesheets and claiming over 400 hours in false overtime.

Former state auditor and current Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board Executive Director Stacey Pickering notified White’s office after employees reported Ransom for bragging about receiving a large paycheck, according to White.

“Unfortunately, funds and resources intended for the care of our Veterans were misused,” Pickering said in a news release. “We appreciate the State Auditor and his team for stepping in and holding the individual accountable who broke that trust.”

White’s office issued Ransom a $15,505 demand letter upon her arrest.

“As the grandson of two veterans, I’m proud my office could help hold this individual accountable for her actions,” White said in a news release. “My office will continue to make sure money meant for Veterans goes where it should.”

The case was prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Chris Hennis.

You can report fraud to the auditor’s office online at osa.ms.gov or call 1-(800)-321-1275.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, contact HPD at (601)...
4 Hub City businesses vandalized overnight, HPD searching for suspect
Jeremy Devonta Cagins
Shooting suspect charged with murder in Marion Co.
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
The four McGee sisters: Shannon, Regen, Cory, Devin
Many miles to Tokyo - Cory McGee’s journey to the Olympics
Raising water levels can make for dangerous river conditions and muddy terrain, deterring...
Wet summer affecting small businesses throughout the Pine Belt

Latest News

The Laurel Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday on Victoria Avenue.
Several people escape from weekend house fire in Laurel
A promotions and swearing-in ceremony was held in the city's council chambers on Monday, July...
Laurel Fire Department holds promotions and swearing-in ceremony
Marion County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
Woman charged in Marion Co. shooting
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself