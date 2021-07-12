Win Stuff
First Alert Weather: Scattered thunderstorms expected in Pine Belt over next few days

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ We’re starting off Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-70s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms Monday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures will fall into the low-80s Monday evening with lows in the low-70s.

More scattered thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday, so keep the raincoats handy! Highs will be in the upper-80s.

Rain chances go down by the middle of this week. Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny with a few pop-up showers possible.

Highs will be in the low-90s with heat indices near 100 degrees with the humidity.

The weekend will be partly cloudy with a few pop-up storms possible. Highs will be in the low-90s.

Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will return early next week, with highs in the low-90s.

