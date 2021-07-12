Win Stuff
Commissioner: MBI will be more open about public information

MBI
MBI(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi commissioner of public safety is pledging to be more responsive to requests for public records — including the release of video footage from fatal shootings by police officers.

Sean Tindell tells the Sun Herald that he believes in transparency. He says secrecy leads to “conspiracy theories and incorrect assumptions.”

Tindell says his guidance for transparency applies to all parts of the Department of Public Safety. That includes the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which examines shootings by law enforcement officers.

Tindell says the MBI will now release some evidence after any possible criminal charges have been resolved.

