Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Biden administration asks judge to dismiss TikTok appeal

Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing...
Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The White House is moving to toss out an appeal filed by the Trump administration, involving the popular social media app TikTok.

The new motion calls the appeal practically moot because President Joe Biden has already issued an executive order that scrapped the former president’s proposed restrictions against TikTok and WeChat.

Last year, Trump tried to ban those Chinese-linked apps from in the United States, claiming they pose a national security risk.

But multiple courts issued injunctions blocking those moves, which the Trump administration appealed.

Despite moving to dismiss those appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.

U.S. policymakers are concerned TikTok and other apps could give China access to the personal data of Americans or spread misinformation.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, contact HPD at (601)...
4 Hub City businesses vandalized overnight, HPD searching for suspect
Jeremy Devonta Cagins
Shooting suspect charged with murder in Marion Co.
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
The four McGee sisters: Shannon, Regen, Cory, Devin
Many miles to Tokyo - Cory McGee’s journey to the Olympics
Raising water levels can make for dangerous river conditions and muddy terrain, deterring...
Wet summer affecting small businesses throughout the Pine Belt

Latest News

The company logo of Royal Philips NV sits on the head office in Amsterdam, Netherlands,...
Philips recalls ventilators, CPAP machines
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West
There is a 60% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.
Scattered thunderstorms expected in Pine Belt over next few days
The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough...
Police officer put on administrative duty for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle