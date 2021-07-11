Win Stuff
Stars cruise into playoffs with victory in regular season finale

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern States Soccer Club is peaking at the right time.

The Stars handed the Jacksonville Armada their second loss of the season on Saturday with a 3-0 decision at the Oakes Training Center.

It marked the final home game of the Stars’ inaugural season as they head into the Gulf Coast Conference playoffs with a record of 9-4-1.

Southern States finishes the regular season at No. 3 in the Gulf Coast standings behind Pensacola FC (9-3-2) and the Armada (12-2).

