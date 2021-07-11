Showers continue throughout the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Sunday folks! Today’s been rather a wet one for us. We’ve had several showers and thunderstorms move through parts of the Pine Belt, while some of us are still seeing a good bit of rain. Our high for Sunday is 80 with a low of 73.

As we move into Monday, we have a greater chance for rain as there is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall totals will increase on Monday as well. Our high on Monday is 86 with a low of 71.

Tuesday holds a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with our high being 88 and the low will be 71.

Wednesday also holds a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with our high at 89 and a low of 72.

Thursday and Friday our rain chances decrease to a 30 % chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s and the low in the low 70s.

As we move back into the weekend, we hold a low chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

The heat index will also be up as we move into late next week and next weekend.

