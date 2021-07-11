Win Stuff
Police: Biloxi man arrested after shooting at two officers

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man is in custody after police say two officers were shot at on Saturday.

Michael David Wheeler, 49, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 8000 block of Boss Husley Road.

Upon arrival, two officers were fired at, according to police, by someone involved in the domestic disturbance.

Police said evidence pointed to Wheeler as the suspect in the assault.

Wheeler is currently held at the Harrison County jail on a $450,000 bond.

Jackson police rule 1-year-old’s death a homicide after toddler accidentally shot by teen
Miss. health officials recommend everyone 65+ avoid indoor mass gatherings
Hattiesburg Clinic, Forrest Health launch $2,500 giveaway
Vehicle fire on I-59 near Poplarville causes massive snarl
Congressman Bennie Thompson says Mississippi not taking full advantage of FEMA vaccine-support funds

Many miles to Tokyo - Cory McGee’s journey to the Olympics
Stars cruise into playoffs with victory in regular season finale
