Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

NFL linebacker Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker...
This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo. NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday, July 8, 2021 by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address for Mingo in West Monroe, Louisiana.(Arlington Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police say NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Mingo was arrested Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington in North Texas. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

His attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Saturday.

Mingo signed in March with the Atlanta Falcons, who terminated his contract Saturday night.

He was chosen by Cleveland as the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He also has played for Chicago, Houston, New England and Seattle during his NFL career.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson police rule 1-year-old’s death a homicide after toddler accidentally shot by teen
Jackson police rule 1-year-old’s death a homicide after toddler accidentally shot by teen
Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health are teaming to give away $15,000 between six people who...
Hattiesburg Clinic, Forrest Health launch $2,500 giveaway
Linda Busby, 74, receives a vaccination card after receiving a shot of the Johnson & Johnson...
Miss. health officials recommend everyone 65+ avoid indoor mass gatherings
Mississippi Department of Transportation officials have been keeping tabs on a vehicle fire...
Vehicle fire on I-59 near Poplarville causes massive snarl
Congressman Bennie Thompson says Mississippi not taking full advantage of FEMA vaccine-support...
Congressman Bennie Thompson says Mississippi not taking full advantage of FEMA vaccine-support funds

Latest News

United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen arrives to attend a press conference at a...
Yellen: US regulators to assess risk posed by climate change
Local media reports two firefighters died Saturday after an aircraft they were in to respond to...
2 firefighters die as plane goes down while surveying Arizona blaze
Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, July 11,...
Pope Francis makes first appearance since intestinal surgery
Richard Branson, the London-born founder of the Virgin Group, turns 71 in a week. He joins five...
Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson flying own rocket to space