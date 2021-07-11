Win Stuff
‘National Kitten Day’ celebrated with adoption event at Petal’s Beehive Homes

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal’s New Hope Animal Rescue Center and Beehive Homes teamed up Saturday to help some feline friends get some forever homes.

It was all part of an adoption event at Beehive assisted living facility celebrating “National Kitten Day.”

About one dozen kittens were available for adoption during the event.

Visitors also learned more about New Hope Animal Rescue Center, which opened in November of 2020.

NHARC executive director Jessie Cardona says her organization has housed more than 500 homeless dogs and cats.

She also said she appreciates the support she’s received from businesses like Beehive Homes.

“It’s great because the more the community gets involved, the more successful we are,” said Cardona.

“We can’t do this without like, everybody’s support.”

Meanwhile, Cardona’s shelter has recently moved from its original location on Sunrise Road to a new spot in the Macedonia Community.

“It’s got us room to grow,” Cardona said.

“There are three acres there, flat land that we’ll be able to use, to make improvements to house more animals.”

Cardona also says she’s gotten steady support at her organization’s thrift store, called the New Hope Chest. It opened on East Central Avenue in Petal about three months ago.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

