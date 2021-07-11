Many miles to Tokyo - Cory McGee’s journey to the Olympics

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WDAM) - The four McGee sisters are competitive.

“My dad was always the first to say, he had four girls,” said Regen McGee, the youngest of the four. “He didn’t have any boys. But he made sure to tell us that there was never going to be a boy faster than us on the playground.”

The Pass Christian family of runners were not only competitive vs. boys on the playground but among one other.

“The most competitive we really got with racing was running home from church,” Regen said.

Regen was no slowpoke – she won her handful of state championships at Pass Christian High School before continuing her career at Southern Miss.

The second-youngest sister Devin had wheels, too. She turned it into four years of soccer at USM. And the eldest McGee sister Shannon started the trend as a distance-runner at Mississippi State.

But not one of them could ever catch Cory.

“I grew up running with Cory and following in Cory’s footsteps - always trying to catch Cory,” Devin said. “I think there was a realization at some age, I will never do that. If I keep pushing and trying to catch her, it’s just making me better.”

It made Cory better, too. She took those backyard lessons to the University of Florida where she won six Southeastern Conference titles.

All along the way she had one specific goal still in mind.

“We went to the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece and Cory got to meet some of the elite runners and I think that’s when it really hit Cory that this is where I’m supposed to be,” Regen said.

Twelve-year-old Cory was at just the starting line of her long journey with running. 17 years later she reached her most important milestone yet.

She finished second at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials with a personal-best 4:00:67 in the 1,500 meters final to punch her ticket to Tokyo and the 2020 Olympic Games.

“My dad [Jim] Facetimed us ‘cause he was in Oregon,” Regen said. “He handed his Facetime to Cory so Cory ran her victory lap with us on the Facetime.”

Cory knew the most significant mile of her life would not have been possible without the countless miles she and the McGee sisters ran on the dirt roads of South Mississippi.

“Mississippi’s not on the radar for anything - not for running, not for soccer,” Devin said. “Maybe football, but that’s about it. And I think it’s cool cause she’s always represented Pass Christian. Now she’s representing the United States of America.”

Round one of the women’s 1,500 meters is scheduled for Monday, August 2 with the finals scheduled for Friday, August 6.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.