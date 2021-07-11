Independent wrestling group raises money for child in need

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Wrestling Organization held their Main Event show tonight, but the show tonight was more than just wrestling.

The proceeds for tonight’s show went back to the Alexander family, whose child is in need of medical attention after a terrible accident.

“They hydroplaned and crashed underneath a school bus. He’s had back surgery and he has pins and screws and bolts in his back,” stated SWO Commissioner Ricky Strickland. “I know how the man feels because I have had back surgery too and it’s painful.”

“It was a great feeling to come out and perform for Alex,” stated SWO Champion Mr. Smack’ems. “It is a great feeling to come here and do a show for these people because it’s a long-time dream for me. It’s a dream for a lot of kids out there.”

The crowd was interactive and most importantly, sold out. The Magnolia State came together to raise money and make a child’s life just a little bit easier.

“To the people who come to the show tonight and pay for that ticket, you’re doing a good thing. You’re helping out a family,” stated SWO superstar MoonDog Stone. “You’re helping out people who really need something and that is a blessing all by itself.”

For any additional information on the SWO promotion, you can check out their website.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.