Covington supervisors get update on new inmate food service at jail

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Sheriff Darrell Perkins is pleased with how a new company is handling the preparing and serving of inmate meals at the new kitchen facility at the Covington County Jail.

“They’re doing really great,” Perkins said.

Friday, Perkins gave Covington County supervisors an update on the new service, provided by Summit Food Service out of South Dakota.

Since June 1, the company has been serving inmate meals, including a hot breakfast, hot lunches and sandwiches for supper.

The meals are being prepared in a new kitchen facility that was built at the jail last year.

A local restaurant had been preparing inmate meals before Summit Food Service took over.

“(Foodservice employees) are there really early and by 2 o’clock, they’re gone,” Perkins said.

“It’s a hot breakfast, a hot lunch and a sack lunch for supper, whether it be a ham sandwich a baloney sandwich, turkey sandwich, whatever they provide.”

Perkins says one full-time and two part-time employees are preparing the meals.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

