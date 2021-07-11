Covington supervisors get first look at new life-saving firefighting gear

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County supervisors have gotten a close look at some new life-saving firefighting equipment they just purchased for the county.

Friday, county fire coordinator and Collins Fire chief John Pope stopped by a supervisors meeting to show them an air tank, mask and other equipment which is part of a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).

40 of the SCBAs were just bought by the county.

Each of the county’s ten fire departments will get the new equipment, along with multiple sets of turnout gear, which is protective clothing for firefighters.

Two sets of rescue tools were also purchased for the Collins Fire Department and the Southeast Covington Volunteer Fire Department.

“These guys are volunteers, this is something they don’t have to do, it’s something they like to do, so anything we can do to enhance their morale, for them to get out and do what they do, taking risks and helping the communities, that’s what we want to do and we want to be a part of that,” said Arthur Keys, supervisor for District 5 in Covington County.

The cost of all the new equipment was about $500,000.

