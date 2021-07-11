Win Stuff
Another day of rain, showers in Pine Belt Saturday

By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday folks! Our high for today is 85 with a low of 73. We did have several showers and thunderstorms move through the area early afternoon. We could see a shower or two this evening, but we are exiting our window for more showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday holds a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We could see rain as early as the late morning, early afternoonish, with most of our showers and thunderstorms making their way into the area in the late afternoon hours. The high for Sunday is 87 with a low of 73.

The front continues to move through the area, but rather slowly increases our rain chances for both Sunday and Monday as there will also be a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Monday’s high will be 86, and the low will be 72.

On both Sunday and Monday, we could see one or two strong storms but it depends on how early many of them can start to develop.

As we move into Tuesday and Wednesday, our front continues to push east. Tuesday’s high will be 89 with a low of 71. Our chances on Tuesday are at 40% for showers and thunderstorms.

On Wednesday, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 89 and a low of 71.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday hold a 30 to 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 90′s and lows in the low 70′s.

Currently, the tropics are quiet but we will continue to monitor them.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

