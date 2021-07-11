Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

4 Hub City businesses vandalized overnight, HPD searching for suspect

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in identifying a man involved in an ongoing vandalism investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the man, pictured below, vandalized several businesses overnight Saturday around the city.

If anyone has information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, contact HPD at (601)...
If anyone has information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

Two businesses on Broadway Drive were vandalized, one in the 200 block and another in the 800 block, along with two businesses on Hardy Street, one in the 1900 block and another in the 2300 block.

Each location had one or multiple windows shattered, according to HPD.

If anyone has information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson police rule 1-year-old’s death a homicide after toddler accidentally shot by teen
Jackson police rule 1-year-old’s death a homicide after toddler accidentally shot by teen
Linda Busby, 74, receives a vaccination card after receiving a shot of the Johnson & Johnson...
Miss. health officials recommend everyone 65+ avoid indoor mass gatherings
Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health are teaming to give away $15,000 between six people who...
Hattiesburg Clinic, Forrest Health launch $2,500 giveaway
Mississippi Department of Transportation officials have been keeping tabs on a vehicle fire...
Vehicle fire on I-59 near Poplarville causes massive snarl
The four McGee sisters: Shannon, Regen, Cory, Devin
Many miles to Tokyo - Cory McGee’s journey to the Olympics

Latest News

Michael David Wheeler, 49, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement...
Police: Biloxi man arrested after shooting at two officers
The four McGee sisters: Shannon, Regen, Cory, Devin
Many miles to Tokyo - Cory McGee’s journey to the Olympics
The four McGee sisters: Shannon, Regen, Cory, Devin
Many miles to Tokyo - Cory McGee’s journey to the Olympics
Southern States Soccer Club
Stars cruise into playoffs with victory in regular season finale