4 Hub City businesses vandalized overnight, HPD searching for suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in identifying a man involved in an ongoing vandalism investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the man, pictured below, vandalized several businesses overnight Saturday around the city.

If anyone has information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Two businesses on Broadway Drive were vandalized, one in the 200 block and another in the 800 block, along with two businesses on Hardy Street, one in the 1900 block and another in the 2300 block.

Each location had one or multiple windows shattered, according to HPD.

