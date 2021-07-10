Win Stuff
Vehicle fire on I-59 near Poplarville causes massive snarl

Mississippi Department of Transportation officials have been keeping tabs on a vehicle fire...
Mississippi Department of Transportation officials have been keeping tabs on a vehicle fire that snarled the flow of traffic just before Exit 27, near Poplarville, on Interstate 59.(WTOK)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers coming north on Interstate 59 after lunchtime Saturday found themselves caught in a huge traffic jam between Picayune and Poplarville thanks to a burning vehicle.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation sent out its first notice at 12:13 p.m., saying the vehicle fire had blocked both north lanes just shy of the Poplarville/Necaise ramp to link with Mississippi 53 at Exit 27 in Pearl River County.

Less than 20 minutes later, MDOT reported the southbound lanes also had been closed, bringing traffic to a standstill.

“Everything coming north, it was just a parking lot,” said a caller into WDAM 7. “They’ve swung a (northbound) lane over to the southbound side, so you’ve got one lane only for north and south.”

MDOT sent out a notice about 2:58 p.m. that one northbound lane had opened while crews continued to clear the other northbound lane.

At this time, MDOT has not released an update on the southbound lane being opened.

At one point, the traffic was backed up about five miles to the U.S. Highway 11 exit.
