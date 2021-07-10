Win Stuff
Law enforcement officials detail common errors drivers make on rainy days

LPD Chief Tommy Cox explains why drivers should take extra precautions when driving on wet roads.
LPD Chief Tommy Cox explains why drivers should take extra precautions when driving on wet roads.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It may be dry outside now, but many parts of the Pine Belt received some rain earlier Saturday.

‘Turn around don’t drown’ is a common quote heard when there’s a threat of flash flooding. While that’s important to remember, Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox says another big threat is potentially damaging a vehicle if it’s driven on flooded streets.

“There’s certainly a few that will mess up your vehicle,” Cox said. “Teresa Street underpass, parts of Leontyne Price, there are parts of 15th Avenue. Unless you want to replace the motor in your vehicle, you definitely don’t want to test some of these areas.”

Additionally, Mississippians are making their way through hurricane season. And, there’s typically a lot of rain that comes with hurricanes, meaning there’s potential for flooded roadways.

Cox says certain areas of Laurel see a drastic increase in accidents on rainy days compared to those filled with sunshine.

“I-59 through the city for some reason on wet days, it increases the number of accidents dramatically compared to dry days… and that’s not necessarily the same way throughout other parts of the city but on I-59, it certainly does,” Cox said.

He says it’s imperative that drivers pay attention to their own driving if they happen to pass by an accident.

“Everybody’s paying attention to the wreck they see on the other side of the road, and typically we’ll have one on the opposite side because everybody’s paying attention to what they shouldn’t be,” Cox said. “And what they should be paying attention to is their own speed, their own lane and making sure they get to their location safely.”

Cox adds drivers should take extra precautions such as slowing down and giving themselves extra time when driving on wet roads.

“Always slow down. Budget a little more time to get to work or shopping or wherever you might be going that day. That little bit of extra time that you take might save you a lot of heartache as far as vehicle damage or injuries or hurting somebody else,” Cox said.

