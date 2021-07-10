Jackson police rule 1-year-old’s death a homicide after toddler accidentally shot by teen
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are ruling a 1-year-old’s death a homicide after he was accidentally shot and killed Thursday afternoon.
Jordan Bradfield died after he was wounded at a home on Coronet Place.
Authorities said a 14-year-old was playing with a gun when it fired, hitting the toddler. He later died at a hospital after being listed in critical condition.
No charges have been filed against the teenager at this time.
