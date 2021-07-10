Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Clinic, Forrest Health launch $2,500 giveaway

Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health are teaming to give away $15,000 between six people who...
Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health are teaming to give away $15,000 between six people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – A pair of local medical organizations are joining forces to say thank you to those in the community who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

A random drawing sponsored by Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health will pay six people $2,500 apiece for taking the time to take the shot.

The “Vaccination Appreciation Giveaway” drawing is scheduled for the week of Aug. 8.

The six winners will be drawn as follows:

  • Two individuals who are not Hattiesburg Clinic or Forrest Health employees
  • Two Hattiesburg Clinic individual employees
  • Two Forrest Health individual employees

The giveaway is open to anyone ages 18 and up who has been vaccinated at a Hattiesburg Clinic or Forrest Health location. Qualifying sites include the C.E. Roy Community Center and William Carey University Student Health.

Vaccinations are currently available at Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health locations.

Additionally, the C.E. Roy Community Center, located at 300 E. Fifth St. in Hattiesburg, will host two more, free vaccination days. The first one is scheduled for July 17, the second for Aug. 7.

For a complete list of rules and regulations, please visit hattiesburgclinic.com/vax-rewards.

