Covington hospital, concerned residents, planning to host community vaccination drives

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Staff at Covington County Hospital are working with local residents to set up special vaccination drives across the county.

Friday, Clancy Sanford, marketing director for the hospital, and county resident Rosie Jackson spoke about their plan for the vaccination drives at a meeting of the Covington County Board of Supervisors.

Sanford and Jackson would like to use community centers for one-day clinics on several days in August and September.

Board members said they’d help with setting up specific dates and times for those clinics.

“We’d like to set up and do vaccination drives there, so we can be where people are,” said Sanford. “They can come more easily, hopefully and have that extra encouragement to get that vaccination.”

“I’m also happy that the hospital will implement home bound, those people who are not able to come to be vaccinated, we’re planning on implementing a project and program that will take us to them,” Jackson said.

Sanford said vaccinations are still be provided at Covington Place on South Fir Avenue and testing is still being done at a hospital clinic next to the Collins Civic Center.

