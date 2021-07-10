Win Stuff
Covington County sheriff hoping to fill several job openings

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department has some job openings to fill.

Sheriff Darrell Perkins says he needs two new certified deputies, two corrections officers and a new dispatcher.

Last September, Perkins hired additional staff and had one new position approved by the Covington County Board of Supervisors.

“It’s an everyday battle with personnel,” Perkins said. “People leave for higher paying jobs or they find out they really don’t enjoy the job as much as they thought they would, so it’s a daily struggle to keep employees.”

You can find out more about the job openings by going to the department’s Facebook page or by calling 601-765-8281.

