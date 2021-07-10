Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Covington County Hospital sees increase in positive COVID-19 tests

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Hospital is seeing more positive tests for COVID-19 lately.

Hospital administrator and CEO, Gregg Gibbes, says just a few weeks ago, only about 5% of patients were testing positive for the virus.

This week, however, that number has increased to about 20%.

“As a reminder to those who test positive we have a treatment option available in an outpatient setting, here at Covington County Hospital,” said Gibbes. “It’s the monoclonal antibody treatments. A patient can come in if they test positive, can get the antibody treatment, it takes a couple of hours, it’s Regeneron, and we’ve had a tremendous amount of success with this and I’d encourage anybody who tests positive for it to come in a get that treatment.”

Gibbes says there’s been no confirmation yet from the Mississippi State Department of Health that any of the positive tests involve coronavirus variants.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myles Wilson was charged with two counts of statutory rape.
Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County
Surveillance video released by the sheriff’s department shows four people outside the Kamakazy...
VIDEO: Motorcycle club firebombed in Jones County
At one point, the traffic was backed up about five miles to the U.S. Highway 11 exit.
I-59 north near Hattiesburg cleared after crash
Meadows, 17, was last seen wearing black hole pants, an AC/DC shirt and white Nike high-top...
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office helping to find missing Stone County teenager
Traffic after multiple wrecks on the interstate.
Traffic flowing again after multiple wrecks cleared on I-59 in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Rosie Jackson (center) and Clancy Sanford (top right) speak to Covington County supervisors...
Covington hospital, concerned residents, planning to host community vaccination drives
Congressman Bennie Thompson says Mississippi not taking full advantage of FEMA vaccine-support...
Congressman Bennie Thompson says Mississippi not taking full advantage of FEMA vaccine-support funds
Staff at Covington County Hospital are working with local residents to set up special...
Covington hospital, concerned residents, planning to host community vaccination drives
The city of Hattiesburg and Hattiesburg Clinic are teaming up for another vaccine event at the...
Back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for July 17 in Hattiesburg