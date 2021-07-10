Covington County Hospital sees increase in positive COVID-19 tests

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Hospital is seeing more positive tests for COVID-19 lately.

Hospital administrator and CEO, Gregg Gibbes, says just a few weeks ago, only about 5% of patients were testing positive for the virus.

This week, however, that number has increased to about 20%.

“As a reminder to those who test positive we have a treatment option available in an outpatient setting, here at Covington County Hospital,” said Gibbes. “It’s the monoclonal antibody treatments. A patient can come in if they test positive, can get the antibody treatment, it takes a couple of hours, it’s Regeneron, and we’ve had a tremendous amount of success with this and I’d encourage anybody who tests positive for it to come in a get that treatment.”

Gibbes says there’s been no confirmation yet from the Mississippi State Department of Health that any of the positive tests involve coronavirus variants.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.