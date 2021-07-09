South Central Regional Medical Center holds job fair

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel held a job fair Thursday for a variety of openings.

At the event, the company held interviews and shared benefits with applicants.

Human Resources Vice President Penny McNeer says it was a success.

“We had 200 people come through, and we’ve already made a couple of offers to applicants so we’re really excited about that and we’re still looking for staff,” McNeer said.

South Central is still taking applications in departments across the company including the laboratory, pharmacy, restaurant, employment agency, purchasing department and marketing office. More areas include environmental services, plant operations, information technology and several other areas in the facility.

“You don’t necessarily have to have the degree or certification,” McNeer said. “Of course, we’re looking for registered nurses, LPNs and CNAs, but we need clerical staff, environmental staff, food services, we have an IT department. So, you know, just somebody that has the heart and compassion for healthcare. That’s what we’re looking for to join our family.”

South Central Regional Medical Center is the second largest employer in Jones County and hopes the job fair will connect people with the openings for a variety of skills.

You can learn more about the opportunities and apply at scrmc.com/careers.

