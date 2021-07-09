Win Stuff
MHP investigating Fourth of July hit-and-run in Jones Co.

MHP Troop J Sgt. Travis Luck says the suspect is a black female driver and was last seen in the area going south on State Route 529 near U.S. Highway 84.(Mississippi Highway Patrol (custom credit) | Source: Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that took place in Jones County on Independence Day.

According to MHP Troop J Sgt. Travis Luck, state troopers responded to the incident at 5:45 p.m.

Luck says the suspect is a black female driver and was last seen in the area going south on State Route 529 near U.S. Highway 84.

The suspect vehicle is a black 2000-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe and it is believed to have front-end damage.

If anyone has information on the suspect’s whereabouts or the vehicle, call 911 or MHP at (601) 582-3529.

