MHP investigating Fourth of July hit-and-run in Jones Co.
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that took place in Jones County on Independence Day.
According to MHP Troop J Sgt. Travis Luck, state troopers responded to the incident at 5:45 p.m.
Luck says the suspect is a black female driver and was last seen in the area going south on State Route 529 near U.S. Highway 84.
The suspect vehicle is a black 2000-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe and it is believed to have front-end damage.
If anyone has information on the suspect’s whereabouts or the vehicle, call 911 or MHP at (601) 582-3529.
