Menu changes coming to Jones County Jail

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin has asked the Board of Supervisors to cancel a request made for the county to hire an Arkansas-based food company, Tiger Correctional Services, to provide meals to inmates at the adult and juvenile detention centers.

He said after crunching all the number provided to his office by Tiger, the savings for the county just didn’t add up.

The offer given by the company included the cost for each meal, per inmate, which once added up, would’ve cost the county four times what is allowed in the department’s budget for feeding those who are incarcerated, according to Berlin.

Instead, Berlin said he’s looking at Nutri-System to provide meals per day, per inmate, at a lower cost than the county is currently paying.

“When I talked to Nutri-System, I asked them to stay within a $120,000-$130,000 budget, and they said, ‘absolutely.’ So I’m in the process of working with them and we’re going to be offering three hot meals Monday through Friday and instead of having cold lunches Monday through Friday,” Berlin said.

While the menu will be changing for the inmates at the Jones County Adult/Juvenile Detention Center, the kitchen crew will still be staffed by sheriff’s department employees.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

